Gurdav Singh s/o Thara Singh (1958 – 2023), Puchong

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret the sad demise of
SARDAR GURDAV SINGH S/O SARDAR THARA SINGH (PUCHONG)
18.8.1958 – 29.7.2023
Wife: Bant Kaur d/o Chanan Singh
Children / Spouses:
Jagpreet Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh / Telveenjit Singh s/o Harphajan Singh
Gurmeet Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh / Gautam Lutra
Kiranjeet Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh
Gurmeet Singh s/o Gurdav Singh
Gursharan Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh
Hardeep Singh s/o Gurdav Singh
Basanth Rajdeep Singh s/o Gurdav Singh
Grandchildren: Anieshka Lutra, Ishvika Lutra
The cortege leaves the residence at 104, Jalan Dato Haji 1, Taman Tan Yew Lai, 58200, Kuala Lumpur at 1.30pm on 30 July 2023 (Sunday)
The cremation will take place at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) at 2.30pm, 30 July 2023 (Sunday)
Sehaj Path Da Phog & Antim Ardaas on 13 August 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shaapha)
Contact:
Deep 012-287 4599
Sharan 012-307 4766
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 29 July 2023 | Source: Family
