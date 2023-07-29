Gurdav Singh s/o Thara Singh (1958 – 2023), Puchong

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret the sad demise of

SARDAR GURDAV SINGH S/O SARDAR THARA SINGH (PUCHONG)

18.8.1958 – 29.7.2023

Wife: Bant Kaur d/o Chanan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jagpreet Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh / Telveenjit Singh s/o Harphajan Singh

Gurmeet Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh / Gautam Lutra

Kiranjeet Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh

Gurmeet Singh s/o Gurdav Singh

Gursharan Kaur d/o Gurdav Singh

Hardeep Singh s/o Gurdav Singh

Basanth Rajdeep Singh s/o Gurdav Singh

Grandchildren: Anieshka Lutra, Ishvika Lutra

The cortege leaves the residence at 104, Jalan Dato Haji 1, Taman Tan Yew Lai, 58200, Kuala Lumpur at 1.30pm on 30 July 2023 (Sunday)

The cremation will take place at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) at 2.30pm, 30 July 2023 (Sunday)

Sehaj Path Da Phog & Antim Ardaas on 13 August 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shaapha)

Contact:

Deep 012-287 4599

Sharan 012-307 4766

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Entry: 29 July 2023 | Source: Family

