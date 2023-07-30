IN MEMORY: Lakhbir Kaur (1957-2007), Alor Gajah

LAKHBIR KAUR D/O VEER SINGH

(6.8.1957 – 30.7.2007)

16th Anniversary. Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2007.

Wife of Late Lawyer Markhan Singh

Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by children and grandchildren, in-laws and nephews.

Mummy you have never gone away, u walk beside me everyday, unseen, unheard but always near, still so much loved and missed – Dharamjit

| Entry: 29 July 2023 | Source: Family

