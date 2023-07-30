SikhPark: AI generated Sikh image

Photo: SikhPark

Created the first image using #midjourney with the 2nd image as a prompt. It took all of 10 seconds. Of course this is first attempt. My original image was not detailed. AI is still not able to do a turban the way I would like it to. And it is still not to able generate a proper patka. Hopefully few prompts, trial and errors and I will be there. With that I will bring cuteness of the original characters #ai – SikhPark Facebook

