IT-exec-turned-lecturer made dean at Uniten’s computing college

Jaspaljeet Singh (2nd from left) receives his appointment letter from Uniten VC Prof Ir. Dr. Noor Azuan Abu Osman, on June 27, 2023, alongside Deputy VC Prof. Ir. Dr. Ramesh Singh (right)

Associate Professor Ts Dr Jaspaljeet Singh Dhillon Ranjit Singh has been appointed as the new dean of the College of Computing and Informatics (CCI) at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), effective July 3.

Uniten, wholly-owned by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), has a strong focus in areas like engineering, computer science & information technology, business, accounting, finance and energy management.

The college, located at Putrajaya Campus in Kajang, Selangor, offers programmes like Systems and Networking, Software Engineering, and Cyber Security, as well as Information Technology programs, encompassing Information Systems, Visual Media, and Graphics & Multimedia.

Jaspaljeet holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, and completed his research on the design, development, and evaluation of a patient-centered Health Management System (HMS) for seniors.

He also holds a master’s degree in Multimedia (E-learning technologies) from Multimedia University, Malaysia, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Uniten. In 2017, he was awarded the Leaders in Innovation Fellowship (LIF) of the Royal Academy of Engineering, London.

Prior to his academic career, he worked as an IT executive at TNB.

