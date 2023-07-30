Kpl 503570 (R) Amrik Singh Sandhu (1954 – 2023), Engineers Draughtsman (RAJD)

KPL 503570 (R) AMRIK SINGH SANDHU S/O LATE HARBANS SINGH SANDHU

Engineers Draughtsman (RAJD)

28.10.1954 – 24.7.2023

Village: Brahmpura

Parents: Late Harbans Singh Sandhu & Late Mata Mohinder Kaur Randhawa

Wife: Rebecca Cariaso Pangilinan

Siblings:

Lt. Col. (R) Satwant Singh

Preveen Kaur

Jasbir Singh

Raghbir Singh

Simarjit Singh

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his wife, children, siblings and a host of relatives and friends.

Kirtan & Path da Bhog will be held on 5th of August 2023 (Saturday) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Lt. Col. (R) Satwant Singh (Brother): +6012 644 5148 (Kajang)

Lt. Col. (R) Harbhajan Singh (Uncle): +6012 418 3992 (Bukit Mertajam)

Satwant Singh (Brother-in-law): +6016 741 5183 (Johor Bahru)

Entry: 30 July 2023

