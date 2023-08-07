Hockey: India thrash Malaysia 5-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

By Asia Samachar | India |
The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-0 in its third match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai on Sunday (Aug 6), allowing India to reclaim the top position in the Asian Champions Trophy standings with seven points from three matches.
Malaysia is at the second place with six points, after having defeated Pakistan 3-1 and China 5-1.
But it’s not a lost cause for Malaysia. They can still finish top two in the round robin if they beat Japan (Aug 7) and South Korea (Aug 9) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.
In yesterday’s game, the host opened the scoring with Karthi Selvam (15’) with a field goal before Hardik Singh (32’) and Harmanpreet Singh (42’), Gurjant Singh (53’) and Jugraj Singh (54’) netted a goal each in India’s commanding win.
Earlier, India drew 1-1 with Japan and defeated China 7-2.
RESULTS FOR BOTH SIDES SO FAR:
Malaysia 3-1 Pakistan
China 1-5 Malaysia
India 7-2 China
India 1-1 Japan
Malaysia 0-5 India
Aug 7:
Japan vs Malaysia
Korea vs India
Aug 9:
Malaysia vs Korea
India vs Pakistan
