Hockey: India thrash Malaysia 5-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

India beat Malaysia 5-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai Aug 6, 2023 – Photo: Hockey India

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-0 in its third match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai on Sunday (Aug 6), allowing India to reclaim the top position in the Asian Champions Trophy standings with seven points from three matches.

Malaysia is at the second place with six points, after having defeated Pakistan 3-1 and China 5-1.

But it’s not a lost cause for Malaysia. They can still finish top two in the round robin if they beat Japan (Aug 7) and South Korea (Aug 9) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

In yesterday’s game, the host opened the scoring with Karthi Selvam (15’) with a field goal before Hardik Singh (32’) and Harmanpreet Singh (42’), Gurjant Singh (53’) and Jugraj Singh (54’) netted a goal each in India’s commanding win.

Earlier, India drew 1-1 with Japan and defeated China 7-2.

RESULTS FOR BOTH SIDES SO FAR:

Malaysia 3-1 Pakistan

China 1-5 Malaysia

India 7-2 China

India 1-1 Japan

Malaysia 0-5 India

Aug 7:

Japan vs Malaysia

Korea vs India

Aug 9:

Malaysia vs Korea

India vs Pakistan

