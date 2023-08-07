Pritan Singh (1960 – 2023), Retired TNB / Bercham, Ipoh

PRITAN SINGH S/O LATE JAIL SINGH

17.2.1960 – 1.8.2023

Retired TNB staff

Former Perak Sikhs football & hockey player

Former TNB footballer

Born & raised in Malim Nawar; Resided in Bercham, Ipoh

Children: Malinda Kaur d/o Pritan Singh

Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas: 13 August 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30am – 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Malim Nawar

Would be deeply missed, forever cherished, and fondly remembered by daughter, brothers & sisters, nephew & nieces and a host of relatives & friends.

We may be separated by miles, but love will always keep us close.

May your soul rest in peace.

| Entry: 7 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here