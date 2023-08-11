In Loving Memory: Sardar Chanchal Singh (1932 – 2022), Petaling Jaya

You had touched countless lives in your lifetime, and even after your death, you live through your good deeds. We miss you always!
1st Mithiyaad of
LATE S CHANCHAL SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH
Saturday, 26 August 2023
Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya
7.00am -9.00am
Asar Di War
Breakfast
10.00 am – 12.00 pm
Sehaj Paath da Bhog
Langgar will be served
Please treat this as our personal invite.
Thank you.
| Entry: 10 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here