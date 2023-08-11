Bhagwan Kaur Aujla (Biba) (1937 – 2023), Kuala Kangsar, Perak

26.3.1937 – 6.8.2023

“There once lived an angel among us.”

“Although you’ve embarked on a new journey, your presence lingers within our hearts, forever cherished. A tapestry of fond memories woven by you is treasured by your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends alike. Though you’re physically absent, your love and wisdom continue to guide us – a beacon of light in the corridors of our lives Rest peacefully, dear Mother, as we carry your legacy forward, filled with gratitude for the time we shared and the enduring warmth of your spirit embracing us.”

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED MOTHER

LATE SARDARNI BHAGWAN KAUR AUJLA (Biba)

[Village: Bhandal, Kapurthala | Kuala Kangsar, Perak]

d/o Late Bhai Ragi Badan Singh & Late Srdni. Metab Kaur

[Kuala Kangsar, Perak]

w/o Late Sdr. Giani Sujan Singh Sidhu

[Village: Sidham, Gurdaspur | Sentul, Kuala Lumpur]

dil/o. Late Sdr. Baboo Jora Singh Sidhu & Late Sdrni. Swaran Kaur

[Malayan Railway | Sentul, Kuala Lumpur]

Children / Spouse

Late Joginder Singh Sidhu

Rajinder Sidhu / Sharoon Bannu

Jamit Singh Sidhu / Jasminder Kaur

Kalwant Singh Sidhu / Harshinder Kaur Gill

Loving Grandchildren

Jaspal Sidhu, Haripal Sidhu, Dr. Vishal Sidhu (Brisbane), Valrin Sidhu, Jagdis Sidhu, Jaspreet Sidhu, Yesherell Sidhu, Thudash Sidhu, Henna Sidhu (London), Aalysha Sidhu (Newcastle upon Tyne), Pohline Sidhu, Tamen Sidhu (Auckland), Abreeanna Sidhu (Auckland)

Loving Great Grandchildren

Jasdeep Sidhu, Raiyan Sidhu, Balveer Singh, Jagveer Singh, Manveer Singh

Loving Brothers, Sisters & Spouses

Late Sdr. Sarmukh Singh Aujla / Sdrni. Amarjit Kaur [London], Late Sdr. Bhagwan Singh Aujla / Late Sdrni. Pritam Kaur [Singapore], Late Sdr. Harbans Singh Aujla (Bansi) / Late Sdrni. Sarjit Kaur (Sitiawan), Late Sdr. Ajit Singh Aujla (Jeet) / Late Sdrni. Darshan Kaur (Sitiawan), Late Sdr. Savinder Singh (Shindo) / Sdrni. Gulbir Kaur [Melbourne], Late Sdrni. Balwant Kaur (Puto) / Late Sdr. Mit Singh [Bagan Serai], Late Sdrni. Harbhajan Kaur Aujla (Sitiawan) / Late Sdr. Gurdial Singh, Sdrni. Jasbir Kaur Aujla (Sitiawan) / Late Sdr. Swaran Singh, Sdrni. Ranjit Kaur Aujla [London] / Late Sdr. Harjinder Singh (Tilo Saab)

Dearest Nephews & Nieces, Relatives, and Friends

Sehaj Path Da Phog & Antim Ardaas

Kindly join us for the Sahej Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas held in loving memory of our beloved Mother, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib (Jalan Gurdwara, 30100 Ipoh) on the 19th of August 2023 (Saturday) from 9am to 12pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar (lunch). Your presence would be greatly appreciated.

Contact

Rajinder Sidhu 010 9606 511 (Jinder)

Jamit Singh Sidhu 017 5885 103

Kalwant Singh Sidhu 016 335 2424

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the Sidhu and Aujla Family.

| Entry: 11 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

