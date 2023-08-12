Senior Sikhs share recollection of old Singapore

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) celebrated Singapore’s 58th National Day on Aug 8 with their senior members – the Sunehri Sahelian and Sunehray Pal – sharing their recollection of old Singapore. They also engaged in stretch band and chair Zumba exercises followed by a National Day fan-making craft activity to help them with their fine motor skills.

