Manmohan Singh (1940 – 2023), Port Klang, Selangor

SARDAR MANMOHAN SINGH S/O GIANI MAN SINGH

Port Klang, Selangor

Village: Batala,Punjab

23.5.1940 – 11.8.2023

Passed away peacefully at 11:54pm

Wife: Harjit Kaur d/o Bishin Singh

Children / Spouses:

Harvinderjit Kaur / Amarjet Singh

Ranjit Singh / Sharanjit Kaur

Ramesh Singh / Jasbir Kaur

Gurdesh Singh

Grandchildren:

Jessica Kaur

Jaikeerath Kaur

Disha Kaur

Harsimrath Kaur

Simranjit Singh

Jaidev Singh

Harleen Kaur

Jasjeevan Singh

Harishika Kaur

Jaiveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

AKHAND PATH: 18 Aug 2023 (Friday) to 20 August 2023 (Sunday) at the residence

Akand Path starts at 7.30am on 18 Aug

Akhand Path Path Da Bhog at 7.30am on 20 Aug

SUKHMANI SAHIB & KIRTAN DARBAR: 20 August 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang

9am onwards: Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Kirtan Darbar, Antim Ardass and Guru ka Langgar

Contact:

Ramesh Singh 012 – 357 9385

Gurdesh Singh 012 – 660 0634

| Entry: 12 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

