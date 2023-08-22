In Loving Memory: Late Parkash Kaur W/O Late Sardar Ram Singh (TNB) and D/O Late Giani Mohinder Singh Chakarvarthy (1948 – 2022)

ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਜਨਮੁ ਸਵਾਰਿ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਲਿਆ।।

“Spending this life fruitfully, Gurmukh passes to the other world” (SGGS, 14)

PARKASH KAUR

W/O Late Sardar Ram Singh (TNB)

D/O Late Giani Mohinder Singh Chakarvarthy

1st Year Mithi Yaad

Our family humbly invites you to join us for a special prayer gathering as we come together to remember and honour the life of our beloved mother, Mata Parkash Kaur. Her presence in our lives was a blessing, and as we gather in her memory, we find strength and solace in our shared love and cherished memories.

Program details.

Path will be held on 27 August 2023 (Sunday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya followed by Ardas and Guru ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

| Entry: 22 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here