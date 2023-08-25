Paramjeet Kaur Uttam Singh (1964 – 2023), Penang

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

PARAMJEET KAUR D/O UTTAM SINGH

9.10.1964 – 24.8.2023

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Paramjeet Kaur D/O Uttam Singh has returned to HIS heavenly abode at 9.30pm on Thursday, 24 August 2023

Saskaar Details (Friday, 25 August 2023)

10.00am onwards: Paying of last respect at residence (No 55L, Solok York, 10450 Penang)

12:00pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.

2:00pm: Cortege leaves for Shamsham Bhoomi Cremation Ground, Batu Lancang.

3.00pm: Cremation

3.00pm: Kirtan Sohila

4.00pm: Alahnia path at Chota Darbar Sahib, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang

Cha pani will be served at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang

House Address: No 55L, Solok York, 10450 Penang

Contact :

Ir. Harbhajan Singh 013 816 5998

Daljit Singh 012 455 6784

Entry: 25 Aug 2023

