In Loving Memory: Late Hermit Kaur (1944 – 2022), Seremban

LATE HERMIT KAUR
There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. Deeply missed and forever cherished.
Husband: Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh
FIRST BARSI PRAYERS
Sukhmani Sahib Prayers : 14th October 2023, 2 – 4p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Jalan Yam Tuan, Bandar Seremban, 70000 N.S. Guru ka Langgar will be served.
Contact:
Paul: 012 312 4689
Roshan: 018 3195441
Satish: 016 233 7997
| Entry: 9 Oct 2023
