In Loving Memory: Late Hermit Kaur (1944 – 2022), Seremban

LATE HERMIT KAUR

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. Deeply missed and forever cherished.

Husband: Major (Rtd) Ranjit Singh

FIRST BARSI PRAYERS

Sukhmani Sahib Prayers : 14th October 2023, 2 – 4p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Jalan Yam Tuan, Bandar Seremban, 70000 N.S. Guru ka Langgar will be served.

Contact:

Paul: 012 312 4689

Roshan: 018 3195441

Satish: 016 233 7997

| Entry: 9 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

