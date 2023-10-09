Pretam Singh Grewal (1949 – 2023), Formerly Klang

In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.
PRETAM SINGH GREWAL S/O LATE SADHU SINGH GREWAL
(Formerly from 4th Mile, Jalan Kapar, Klang)
22.10.1949 – 9.10.2023
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Father on 9th October 2023.
Deeply missed and forever cherished by:
Wife: Chran Kaur Sidhu
Children / Spouses
Taranjit Kaur / Kalmindar Singh
Anudeep Kaur / Jagjit Singh
Vikramjit Singh
Telvinder Singh / Belvin Kaur
Sister & Brother
Pritum Kaur Grewal & Gurmit Singh Grewal
Grandchildren
Deshven Kaur, Jasleen Kaur, Rajveerr Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: 10 October 2023 (Tuesday), from 2.00pm to 4.30pm, at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294,295 Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur.
Path da Bhog: 21st of October 2023, from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul Kuala Lumpur.
For further enquiries contact :
Jagjit Singh : – 012-3718281
Telvinder Singh – 012-3881506
Anudeep Kaur – 012-3716225
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 9 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
