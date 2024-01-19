Angrez Singh Sandhu (1949 – 2024), Kuching, Sarawak

Angrez Singh Sandhu
14.6.1949 – 19.1.2024
Kuching, Sarawak
Wife: Suarni
Children / Spouses:
Kamaljeet Kaur Sandhu
Harjit Singh Sandhu & Justwang Kaur Sandhu
Late Jeetendar Singh Sandhu & Kamaljeet Kaur
Grandchildren:
Renujit Kaur Ramday, Anehajit Kaur Ramday, Rayanjay Singh Sandhu, Manvir Singh Sandhu, Rayhenjay Singh Sandhu, Samaira Kaur Sandhu
ANTIM ARDAAS & LAST RESPECTS
Starts at 10.30am on Saturday, 20th January 2024
at Gurdwara Sahib Klang (6, Jalan Bukit Jawa, Klang)
Cortege leaves at 11.30am to Crematorium Simpang Lima, Klang
Contact:
Harjit (Son) 016 215 9894
Kamaljeet (Daughter) 016 217 2672
| Entry: 19 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here