Angrez Singh Sandhu (1949 – 2024), Kuching, Sarawak

Angrez Singh Sandhu

14.6.1949 – 19.1.2024

Kuching, Sarawak

Wife: Suarni

Children / Spouses:

Kamaljeet Kaur Sandhu

Harjit Singh Sandhu & Justwang Kaur Sandhu

Late Jeetendar Singh Sandhu & Kamaljeet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Renujit Kaur Ramday, Anehajit Kaur Ramday, Rayanjay Singh Sandhu, Manvir Singh Sandhu, Rayhenjay Singh Sandhu, Samaira Kaur Sandhu

ANTIM ARDAAS & LAST RESPECTS

Starts at 10.30am on Saturday, 20th January 2024

at Gurdwara Sahib Klang (6, Jalan Bukit Jawa, Klang)

Cortege leaves at 11.30am to Crematorium Simpang Lima, Klang

Contact:

Harjit (Son) 016 215 9894

Kamaljeet (Daughter) 016 217 2672

| Entry: 19 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

