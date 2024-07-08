SNSM to continue ‘middle path’, says Jathedar Paramjeet

"The Sabha remains totally committed and dedicated to our Youth specifically and Sanggat in general, working towards inclusiveness and unity whilst guided by the middle path."

Paramjeet (left) shaking hands with Jasswant, accompanied by former SNSM jathedars Autar Singh (2nd from left) and Malkith Singh. Paramjeet is holding the Sri Sahib which symbolises the SNSM office. In the background is the SNSM logo

The Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), a once formidable force in the Sikhi parchaar space in Malaysia and the region, will continue to be led by Paramjeet Singh, with advocate and solicitor Jasswant Singh joining as deputy chief.

Paramjeet, a former aircraft technician with the Malaysian national airline MAS, will serve a second and final two-year term as Jathedar, as the office of the chief of the Kuala Lumpur-based organisation is known. The SNSM constitutions stipulates that the Jathedar appoints the executive committee to steer the six-decade old organisation.

At the AGM on June 29, Jasswant stood against Paramjeet for the Jathedar post, after three other candidates opted to drop out. After a prolonged negotiation, the house decided to make Paramjeet the Jathedar and Jasswant the Meet Jathedar (deputy chief), in keeping with the organisation’s long-standing tradition of avoiding contests, though contests are provided for in its constitution.

In a note shared on its social media platforms, Paramjeet said: “The Sabha remains totally committed and dedicated to our Youth specifically and Sanggat in general, working towards inclusiveness and unity whilst guided by the middle path.”

He said the SNSM would encourage the youth to come forward to participate, organise and serve in its flagship events like Annual and Mini Samelans, Holla Mohalla, Fellowship Camps and Punjabi Bhasa Mela.

“Currently, Sabha is planning to engage and train more sewadars for our projects and events. This will assist in sharing objectives, vision and mission of Sabha and its undertakings.

“We also stay committed to our priority projects at our land, like the construction of hostels and associated infrastructure to accommodate participants for samelans and other camps and more activities,” he said.

Paramjeet, 63, is the 24th jathedar of SNSM, following in the footsteps of his late father, Jai Singh, who served as the 11th jathedar, from 1985 to 1988.

SNSM was once seen as a formidable platform for Sikhi preaching in Malaysia, as well as the region. However, over the years, a number of other Sikh organisations have taken on a more prominent role in bringing the Sikh message to the masses.

However, the organisation, which runs what is easily the largest annual Gurmat camp in the region, in terms of participation, also manages the Khalsa Land, possibly the largest Sikh campsite size-wise in Asia outside of India.

Jasswant is a key member of the team overseeing the development of the 20-acres campsite at Kuala Kubu Bahru, an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur. He has also been a regular member of the 5-Pyara team organisation by the SNSM.

