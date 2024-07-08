Mandalay gurdwara offers food to Irrawaddy River flood victims

Hot food prepared at Gurdwara Sahib Thayeze, Mandalay distributed to Irradawwy River flood victims on July 7, 2024

By Asia Samachar | Myanmar |

A Mandalay Sikh community banded together to provide hot cooked food to victims of the River Irrawaddy floods. The Sikhs gathered at the Gurdwara Sahib Thayeze in Mandalay to prepare the food. The photos shared here were the distribution on Sunday (July 7, 2024). For more photos, go here or here.

