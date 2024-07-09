Silat Road Temples has ‘a special place in Singapore history’, says President Tharman

He said the gurdwara was founded to serve the first wave of Sikhs who were brought into Singapore by the British colonial government, from the early 1880s, to serve as policemen.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and wife with some of the young Sikhs attending the Silat Road Sikh Temple event to commemorate its 100th anniversary on July 6, 2024 – Photo: CSGB

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam noted that the Silat Road Sikh Temple, which commemorates its 100th anniversary this year, has a special place in Singapore history.

He said the gurdwara was founded to serve the first wave of Sikhs who were brought into Singapore by the British colonial government, from the early 1880s, to serve as policemen.

“The Sikhs, who came from the Punjab in north-west India were generally tall and broad in physique. They formed the Sikh Police Contingent in Singapore, which became the nucleus of the Straits Settlements Police Force.

“The second wave of Sikhs came after the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Many were Sikh businesspeople, who ran textile shops and department stores around High Street.

“It is a matter of pride not just for the Sikhs, but for all of us in multicultural Singapore, that the culture and traditions of the Sikhs – a minority within the Indian community, which is itself a minority – continues to thrive in our country,” he said in an entry on his social media platform after his visit on Saturday (June 6).

Among others, Tharman, who had donned a white turban, unveiled a mural that will depict the history of the gurdwara and the Bhai Maharaj Singh Ji Memorial over the years, capturing its links with the Singapore Police Force.

On June 15, the gurdwara had its Light Up Ceremony, the first of many events to celebrate its centenary, with Indranee Rajah, Minister in Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, as the guest of honour.

