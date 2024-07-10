Gajinder Singh: The Relentless Sikh Warrior for Independence

Gajinder's name came into international prominence in the dramatic and controversial hijacking of Air India flight, diverted to Lahore

Gajinder Singh (Dal Khalsa), 1951-2024

Dr Jasbir Singh Sarna | People |

The name Gajinder Singh might seem ordinary to many, but for those who understand the relentless fight for the Sikh cause, it stands as a testament to unwavering resolve and fearless dedication.

Known widely as Gajinder Singh, he was a prominent figure in the movement for an independent Sikh state. His life was characterized by a steadfast commitment to his cause, embodying the spirit of a Jala-Watani, a term denoting a person who sacrifices everything for their homeland.

Born on November 19, 1951, in Patiala, Punjab, Gajinder Singh was the fourth among five siblings. His family hailed from Haripur Hazara in Pakistan, a town established by Hari Singh Nalwa, an invincible general of the Khalsa state. This connection to his ancestral village profoundly influenced Singh’s dream of a Sikh state, a vision he pursued with relentless determination throughout his life.

Gajinder Singh’s name first came into international prominence in a dramatic and controversial manner. On September 29, 1981, he, along with his associates Satnam Singh Ponta Sahib, Master Karan Singh, Sirdar Jasbir Singh, and Sirdar Tejinderpal Singh, hijacked an Air India flight from Delhi, diverting it to Lahore, Pakistan.

This act was a protest against the arrest of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale, who had been detained in connection with the murder of Lala Jagat Narayan. Singh demanded the unconditional release of Bhindranwale and highlighted the Sikh struggle on a global stage. Remarkably, despite the perilous nature of their act, the hijackers adhered to Khalsai traditions by immediately releasing the women and children aboard the aircraft.

The roots of Gajinder Singh’s activism can be traced back to the intense period following India’s partition in 1947, during which his family resettled in Patiala. The partition had a profound impact on many Sikh families, and this period of upheaval played a significant role in shaping Singh’s revolutionary mindset.

Gajinder Singh was not just a warrior; he was a poet and a thinker. His literary contributions, including books like “Panj Tir Hore” and “Gangu Di Rooh,” were so influential that they were banned by the Indian government. Over his lifetime, he authored nine books, with notable works such as Panj tir hore, Gangu di Rooh, Wasiyat nama, Suraj te Khalistan, Salakhan Pichey, Same da Sach, Lakir and Sangarsh, Salakhan te Sajni. These writings continued to inspire and motivate the Sikh youth, keeping the spirit of the movement alive.

Singh’s life was marked by struggle and sacrifice. He spent 41 years in exile, with 13 years and several months in prison. Despite the hardships, he remained unwavering in his commitment to the Sikh cause. His writings from this period continued to encourage and embolden those who wavered in their pursuit of freedom.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication, on September 18, 2020, Gajinder Singh was honored with the title of “Exile Sikh Warrior” by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh community. This honor acknowledged his relentless fight for the Sikh nation and his unyielding spirit.

Gajinder Singh passed away, but his legacy lives on as a symbol of unwavering dedication to a cause. His life exemplifies the spirit of sacrifice and determination, inspiring future generations to continue the struggle for justice and freedom. His story is a reminder that true leaders are those who remain steadfast in their beliefs, even in the face of insurmountable odds.

