Nelmil Kaur Sardour Singh (1953 – 2024), Taman Sri Gombak

NELMIL KAUR A/P SARDOUR SINGH

(1953 – 2024)

Husband: Gurdial Singh

Children:

Sanjokh Singh

Taranjit Singh

FUNERAL: 16 July 2024 (Tuesday)

9.30am: Bathing and Sukmani Sahib at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

2pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Gurdial Singh 019 315 1254

Sanjokh Singh 018 789 5388

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 July 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here