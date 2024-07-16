Usha Chilukuri Vance, lawyer and wife of Trump’s running mate

JD Vance and wife Usha Chilukuri Vance

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance? She is the wife of the Senator JD Vance who has been confirmed as the running mate of Donald Trump for the next US presidency.

The 38-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, who are both professors, was born and raised in the suburbs of San Diego, California.

Usha is a litigator for the San Francisco and Washington DC-based law firm, Munger, Tolles, & Olson, and is an Ivy League-educated litigator who once clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts.

The spotlight was on the Vance and Usha at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee today (July 16), witnessed by presidential nominee Trump who just three days ago escaped an assassination attempt on his life when a gunman fired shots at him during a campaign rally.

Trump is facing President Joe Biden from the Democrat Party, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the running mate.

Vance and Usha met as students at Yale Law School in 2013, when they joined a discussion group on “social decline in white America”, according to one newspaper.

She graduated with a BA in history from Yale University and was also a Gates Scholar at Cambridge University, where she came away with an MPhil in early modern history, according to her LinkedIn profile.

During her time at Yale, Usha also went overseas to China to teach American history as a Yale-China Teaching Fellow at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, according to her profile at her former firm’s website.

The couple wed in 2014 and have three children: two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel.

Vance is the author of the 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

At the same party convention, Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, a civil rights attorney and Republican Party leader from California, led Sikh prayer ‘ardas’. See here.

“We seek your blessing and guidance for our beloved country,” she said in the prayer. “We thank you for the Chardi Kalaa spirit that we have witnessed in President Trump, that is the tireless and uplifting spirit that he has sustained even in the face of violent adversity, like the founding fathers a century ago…..We thank you for his examples of Nirbau – fearlessness – and nirvair – absence of hate when faced with vitriol.”

Harmeet had previously served as the vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party.

