Create welcoming space for youth at gurdwaras, suggests KL Sikh seminar

Pravinderjeet Kaur Mahel, the VP of Subang Sikh Youth, shares two key takeaways from the "Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century" seminar held in Kuala Lumpur on June 30, 2024.

ATTENDING KL SIKHI SEMINAR: Pravinderjeet (2nd from left) with fellow participants from Subang Sikh Youth (L-R) Keerat Kaur (president), Harmanpreet Kaur (Secretary), Kuldip Singh (Advisor) and Reshveenadip Kaur (Assistant Secretary), with senior member Autar Singh.

By Pravinderjeet Kaur Mahel | Opinion |

I have two key takeaways from the “Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century” seminar in Kuala Lumpur on June 30, 2024. One, understanding the various challenges faced by Sikh youths in the 21st century. Second, the reasons why many avoid coming to the Gurdwara and participating in community activities.

I had the benefit of some insightful discussions and expert sharing at the seminar. It became clear that there are several factors contributing to this trend. They include a lack of understanding of Sikh values and traditions, the influence of modern lifestyles, and sometimes a disconnect between the youth and the older generations within our community.

Participants at the seminar entitled Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century: Challenges and Prospects at APU, Kuala Lumpur on June 30, 2024

The event highlighted ways we can address and overcome these issues. Some of the solutions discussed were making Gurdwara activities more youth-friendly and relevant, incorporating modern technology and social media to reach out to the younger generation, and fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment. By understanding these challenges and actively working on these solutions, we can encourage more Sikh youth to participate in our community, embrace our values, and carry forward our rich heritage.

This experience has truly opened my eyes to the importance of bridging the gap between tradition and modernity to ensure the active involvement of Sikh youth in our community. It’s a call to action for all of us to create a welcoming space that resonates with the younger generation and inspires them to stay connected to their roots.

The Subang Sikh Youth Club is at the forefront of this effort, actively providing a platform for youths to contribute positively. Our Club is dedicated to creating opportunities for young Sikhs to engage meaningfully and are constantly welcoming more youths to join us in initiatives that promote our values and strengthen our community bonds.

Author: Pravinderjeet Kaur Mahel is the Vice President of Subang Sikh Youth, the youth wing of Gurdwara Sahib Subang, Selangor. The 22 year-old read the LLB degree in 2023 and is currently pursuing MBA while working in a corporate sector.

