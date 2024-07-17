Are We True to the Teachings of Guru Nanak?

For Nanak, the way to liberation, both personal and collective, was through developing a discerning intellect (budh/bibeik), wisdom (gian) and devotional meditation (Naam Simran). However, a critical examination of contemporary Sikh practices reveals a significant divergence from these teachings. This article seeks identify the key essence of Sikh thought and how this has been undermined by many so called Sikhs today.

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

Though I believe he never set out to create a new religion, Guru Nanak is widely acknowledged as the founder of the social/spiritual path of Sikhi, which the Sikh Scholar, Bhai Gurdas, termed the ‘unblemished way’ or ‘nirmal panth’. He is revered across the world, by Sikhs and non-Sikhs for his profound teachings that, rejected all kinds of religious dogmas whilst emphasising a simple life rooted in ethics, spirituality and equality.

For Nanak, the way to liberation, both personal and collective, was through developing a discerning intellect (budh/bibeik), wisdom (gian) and devotional meditation (Naam Simran). However, a critical examination of contemporary Sikh practices reveals a significant divergence from these teachings. This article seeks identify the key essence of Sikh thought and how this has been undermined by many so called Sikhs today.

Way of Life

Guru Nanak envisioned a way of life that transcended the conventional boundaries of religious practices. He sought to instil values of honesty, compassion, humility, and devotion to the divine through everyday actions. However, some interpretations of his teachings have reduced Sikhi to a rigid set of practices which focus more on outward forms of religiosity than on the inner transformation of character and conduct. The emphasis on rituals and formal worship practices directly contradicts Guru Nanak’s teachings.

Emphasis on Universality

Guru Nanak was a vocal critic of organised religion and how it became a source of division and hate. He was particularly critical of the ritualistic and dogmatic aspects which he believed detracted from the genuine spiritual quest. His message was universal, transcending the confines of any one religion, and he encouraged direct, personal experience of the divine. Ironically, in ‘honouring’ his legacy, we have institutionalised his teachings into the formal religion of ‘Sikhism’, complete with its own set of doctrines, symbols, and hierarchical structures. This institutionalisation has led to hierarchical thinking that has led to the very rigidity and exclusion Guru Nanak sought to transcend.

Primacy of Ethics and Spirituality

At the heart of Guru Nanak’s teachings is the primacy of ethics and spirituality. He stressed the importance of labour and righteous living and the internalisation of divine virtues. Yet, contemporary Sikh practice often places disproportionate emphasis on outward appearance, attendance of religious ceremonies, ritualistic praying, and adherence to a growing list of religious dogmas, including giving spiritual significance to symbols and inanimate objects. While symbols have their place, an overemphasis on the physical, as gurbani notes, can detract from the core ethical and spiritual dimensions that Guru Nanak prioritised.

Rejection of Ritualistic Practices

Guru Nanak was clear in his rejection of religious rituals that he believed created barriers between individuals and the divine. He preached a direct connection with God, unmediated by ritualistic practices and a clergy. Despite this, there appears to be a trend amongst many Sikhs to participate in all kinds of intricate rituals often associated with Hinduism.

Life Versus Afterlife

Guru Nanak, through the concept of ‘jeevan mukti’, emphasised the idea of liberation to be experienced in this very life through the realisation of divine truth and living a life of virtue. This worldly liberation involves a transformation of consciousness and a profound sense of unity with the divine. In contrast, some, perhaps many, interpretations of Sikhi focus on preparing for the afterlife, thereby missing the immediacy and present-centred nature of Guru Nanak’s message.

Divine in Nature

For Guru Nanak, the divine permeates all of creation. He emphasises God in nature, in every being, and in every aspect of the universe. Today, sadly, the divine is often localised within the walls of gurdwaras (Sikh temples). While these places of worship play a crucial role in community life and spiritual practice, the tendency to confine the divine to worship of and in ‘holy’ buildings can limit the expansive vision of Guru Nanak, who saw the whole world as a sacred space.

Institutionalisation of Pilgrimage

Guru Nanak rejected the practice of religious pilgrimage as a means to attain spiritual merit, advocating instead for a life of ethical conduct and continuous remembrance of God. Nevertheless, pilgrimages to sacred Sikh sites have become commercialised, with many Sikhs travelling to ‘famous’ gurdwaras across the Indian subcontinent. Were they for educational purposes, then that’s perfectly acceptable, but often these trips perpetuate the notion that spiritual merit is tied to specific locations, whereas gurbani emphasises the importance of inner pilgrimage.

Caste Discrimination

Guru Nanak vehemently opposed social divisions, particularly those based on caste. He envisioned a society where all individuals, regardless of their background, were treated with equality and respect. Yet, caste-based distinctions persist within some Sikh communities, manifesting in social practices and even institutional structures. This persistence of caste contradicts the egalitarian ideals that Guru Nanak championed.

Equality for Women

Guru Nanak was a progressive advocate for gender equality, recognising the divine in all, regardless of gender. He challenged the patriarchal norms of his time and emphasised the importance of women’s participation in all aspects of life. Despite this, women in some Sikh communities continue to face restrictions and are often relegated to traditional roles. The full realisation of Guru Nanak’s vision for gender equality remains an ongoing challenge.

Continuous Reflection

Guru Nanak encouraged continuous reflection on the divine through meditation and remembrance (Naam Simran). This practice is meant to be a spontaneous and heartfelt connection with the divine. However, the establishment of ritualised prayer can lead to an emphasis on more mechanical Sikhi, thus overshadowing the natural, mindful connection with God.

Shabad Guru

In emphasising the concept of Shabad Guru as the ultimate guide, Guru Nanak rejects the need for intermediaries or religious clergy. The Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, serves as the eternal Guru for Sikhs. Yes, there is a role for teachers, but the role of religious clergy has grown within Sikh institutions, sometimes undermining the principle of direct access to the divine through the Shabad Guru.

If Guru Nanak appeared in the world today, I often wonder what he would make of Sikhs and their religious practices. I have no doubt that many, perhaps most Sikhs, feel that contemporary practices seen in and around gurdwaras honour many aspects of Guru Nanak’s legacy. However, the over-commercialisation on one hand and ritualisation on the other raise serious concerns about the direction of travel. Today there is a need to refocus Sikhi on the ethical, spiritual, and practical essence of Guru Nanak’s message. In doing so we can strive to be more true to the profound vision Guru Nanak bestowed upon humanity.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

