First Mithi Yaad: Mata Jaswant Kaur Sandhu (1924 – 2023), Formerly Melaka

FIRST MITHI YAAD

In Memory Of

MATA JI JASWANT KAUR SANDHU

D/O HARNAM SINGH SANDHU

WIFE OF LATE SARDAR KERNAIL SINGH OLIKH

Formerly Melaka, District Brampura

(1924 – 2023)

In eternal memory of our beloved Great Mother, whose boundless love, timeless guidance, and graceful presence remain etched in our hearts. Your pillar of strength and virtue continues to inspire us, making your legacy everlasting and cherished today and always.

Deeply Missed By Family, Grandchildren & Friends

Children and Spouses:

Terjender Kaur Olikh (Jindo) / Late Sardar Kartar Singh Gill

Late Dr. Jagit Kaur Olikh / Capt. Pragash Singh Olikh

Tania Manjeet Olikh McFarland / John McFarland

Late Surjit Singh Olikh

Harjit Kaur Olikh / Piara Singh Benwath

Datin Siti Norsharina Abdullah Olikh / Dato’ Shamsudin Mat

Harbhajan Kaur Olikh / Avvtar Singh

Harbans Singh Olikh / Cindy Tan Kaur Olikh

Datin Selwinder Kaur Olikh / Prof. Dato’ Dr. Jasvinder Singh

ASA DI VAR & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

GURDWARA SAHIB SENTUL

21 July 2024 (Sunday), from 6:30 am to 11:30 am

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Mr. Harban Singh (+6012 287 9795)

Mdm. Pejan (+6012 342 8241)

