First Mithi Yaad: Mata Jaswant Kaur Sandhu (1924 – 2023), Formerly Melaka

FIRST MITHI YAAD
In Memory Of
MATA JI JASWANT KAUR SANDHU
D/O HARNAM SINGH SANDHU
WIFE OF LATE SARDAR KERNAIL SINGH OLIKH
Formerly Melaka, District Brampura
(1924 – 2023)
In eternal memory of our beloved Great Mother, whose boundless love, timeless guidance, and graceful presence remain etched in our hearts. Your pillar of strength and virtue continues to inspire us, making your legacy everlasting and cherished today and always.
Deeply Missed By Family, Grandchildren & Friends
Children and Spouses:
Terjender Kaur Olikh (Jindo) / Late Sardar Kartar Singh Gill
Late Dr. Jagit Kaur Olikh / Capt. Pragash Singh Olikh
Tania Manjeet Olikh McFarland / John McFarland
Late Surjit Singh Olikh
Harjit Kaur Olikh / Piara Singh Benwath
Datin Siti Norsharina Abdullah Olikh / Dato’ Shamsudin Mat
Harbhajan Kaur Olikh / Avvtar Singh
Harbans Singh Olikh / Cindy Tan Kaur Olikh
Datin Selwinder Kaur Olikh / Prof. Dato’ Dr. Jasvinder Singh
ASA DI VAR & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG
GURDWARA SAHIB SENTUL
21 July 2024 (Sunday), from 6:30 am to 11:30 am
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Mr. Harban Singh (+6012 287 9795)
Mdm. Pejan (+6012 342 8241)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 17 July 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here