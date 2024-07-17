Ipoh’s Guru Kalgidhar school officiates computer lab 

Sekolah Kebangsaan Guru Kalgidhar computer lab opening ceremony on June 28. 2024. L-R: PTA Chairperson Jaganeswati, Rukun Tetangga Chairman, school senior assistant of students affair Rabinder Singh, MBI councillor Lawrence, Guru Kalgidhar board member Kulwant Singh, Kinta Utara Education Officer Ismail Yusoff, Adun Buntong M Thulsi, HM Jaswant Singh, MBI councillor Sivam, school senior assistant for curriculum Makendran and senior assistant co-curriculum Rajeswary – Photo: Provided

Sekolah Kebangsaan Guru Kalgidhar, the 91-year-old Khalsa school based in Ipoh, Perak, has opened a computer laboratory, thanks to the 21 laptops it received from the government earlier this year.

The opening ceremony of the lab was officiated by Buntong state assemblyperson Thulsi Manogaran on June 28.

Also present were Kinta Utara Education Officer Ismail Yusoff, Guru Kalgidhar board member Kulwant Singh, Ipoh City Council (MBI) councillors Lawrence and Sivam MBI.

The school, established in 1933 with the assistance of Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM), was known as Sekolah Khalsa. In 1938, its name was to Sekolah Guru Kalgidhar and changed again to SRJK (Punjabi) Guru Kalgidhar in 1978.

Serian Singh, the school’s first teacher, taught Punjabi, Mathematic, Geography, Music and Religious studies.

In his speech, SK Guru Kalgidhar headmaster Jaswant Singh Rattan Singh said the school was not fully aided by the government school. It has 16 teachers and 66 pupils studying in years one to six.

He appealed to the school board and the state assemblyperson to assist the school in providing better education to its students.

