Indara Singh @ Situ (1947 – 2024) Ex DBI Ipoh

INDARA SINGH @ SITU S/O MAHAN SINGH

(Ex DBI Ipoh)

Village: Baba Bakala

Age: 77 years

Passed away on 17 July 2024

Dearly missed by all loved ones.

Beloved Wife: Bee Kaur @ Guddi D/O Ajaib Singh

Sons / Daughters-in-Law:

Gurmit Singh Bhullar / Parvinder Kaur

Hafiz Raj (Surajpal Singh) / Siti Norsyakirah

Daughter / Son-in-Law:

Jasmit Kaur (Jessey) / Haqueeqat Singh

Grandchildren:

Rajdave Singh Bhullar, Reshmira Kaur Bhullar, Daniel Raj, Helena Soraya, Serena Jacqueelyn Kaur, Vitasha Monique Kaur, Karishma Shaqueera Kaur

All brothers, sisters, all in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cremation (Saskaar):

3pm, 18 July (Thursday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium

Path da Bhog:

3 August 2024 (Saturday), 9am to 12pm

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

For enquiry contact:

Suraj: 016 607 7699

Gurmit: +65 9736 3254

Jasmit: +65 9188 3716

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 18 July 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here