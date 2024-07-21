Jatt & Juliet 3: Punjabi comedy riding on Diljit Dosanjh’s popularity

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in Jatt & Juliet 3

By Asia Samachar | Movies |

Punjabi comedy film Jatt & Juliet 3 has been making its rounds at the cinema circuit, putting on display the on-screen chemistry between Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa.

Released a decade after the last film in the franchise, it became the second biggest Punjabi opener in India on June 28. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the movie directed by Jagdeep Sidhu made Rs 3.25 crore nett in India and Rs 10 crore worldwide on the opening day.

So far, the biggest global Punjabi opener has been Carry on Jatta 3 which made Rs 10 crore globally on opening day. The Gippy Grewal film went on to made Rs 101.9 crore during its lifetime run globally, reported The Indian Express.

By the first week, the film had surpassed Sardaar Ji & Chaar Sahibzaade’s record in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi movies in India.

Jatt & Juliet 3 is about two police officers from Punjab travel to London on a mission that proves more complicated than expected.

RELATED STORY:

Diljit Dosanjh is officially India’s most fashionable man – Vogue (Asia Samachar, 20 June 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here