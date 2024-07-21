Madam Dhanwant Kaur (Shanti) Randhava (1933 – 2024), Taman Jasmin, Kajang

MADAM DHANWANT KAUR (SHANTI) RANDHAVA

(13 Jan 1933 – 21 Jul 2024)

(Taman Jasmin, Kajang)

Our beloved Iron Lady has been called to the heavenly abode on 21 July 2024.

FUNERAL: 23 July 2024 (Tuesday)

Place: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium).

(Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)

2pm – Sukhmani Sahib/ Wake

4pm – Saskaar (Cremation)

For further inquiries, contact:

Keshvinder (+6010 220 7278)

Jesvinder (+6012 205 0424)

Devinderjit (+012 201 7794)

Entry: 21 July 2024 | Source: Family

