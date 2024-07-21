Sarjit Singh Kapur Singh (1936 – 2024), Ex TNB

SARJIT SINGH A/L KAPUR SINGH (ex TNB)

4.10.1936 – 21.7.2024

(Age: 87 years)

Village: Nijjar / Nijjar; District: Amritsar

Wife: Late Amar Kaur A/P Kartar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Labir Singh / Baljeet Kaur

Merik Singh / Tina Marie Nijhar

Gurcharan Singh / Jaswant Kaur

⁠Amberjeet Kaur

Inderjeet Kaur / Jaswinder Singh

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

FUNERAL: 23 July 2024 (Tuesday)

2pm: Cortege leaves from No 22, Lorong Dendang 1, Taman Rashna, Klang, Selangor

3pm: Saskar (cremation) at Fairy Memorial Park, Meru, Klang, Selangor

DEEPLY MISSED BY BELOVED CHILDREN, RELATIVES AND FRIENDS

Contact:

Labir Singh – 019 244 5911

Gurcharan Singh – 016 226 1167

| Entry: 21 July 2024 | Source: Family

