Sarjit Singh Kapur Singh (1936 – 2024), Ex TNB

SARJIT SINGH A/L KAPUR SINGH (ex TNB)
4.10.1936 – 21.7.2024
(Age: 87 years)
Village: Nijjar / Nijjar; District: Amritsar
Wife: Late Amar Kaur A/P Kartar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Labir Singh / Baljeet Kaur
Merik Singh / Tina Marie Nijhar
Gurcharan Singh / Jaswant Kaur
Amberjeet Kaur
Inderjeet Kaur / Jaswinder Singh
Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
FUNERAL: 23 July 2024 (Tuesday)
2pm: Cortege leaves from No 22, Lorong Dendang 1, Taman Rashna, Klang, Selangor
3pm: Saskar (cremation) at Fairy Memorial Park, Meru, Klang, Selangor
DEEPLY MISSED BY BELOVED CHILDREN, RELATIVES AND FRIENDS
Contact:
Labir Singh – 019 244 5911
Gurcharan Singh – 016 226 1167
| Entry: 21 July 2024 | Source: Family
