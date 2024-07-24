Tara Singh Nand Singh, P.J.K (1931 – 2024), Sungai Petani, Kedah

TARA SINGH A/L NAND SINGH, P.J.K
(Sungai Petani, Kedah)
27.12.1931 – 24.7.2024
Wife: Late Satia Devi A/P Hukam Chand
Children / Spouses:
Ramesh Chand – Manjit Kaur
Indra Devi – Dharm Pal Singh
Ravinder Kumar – Kirpal Kaur
Vijay Devi – Ravinder Singh
Usha Devi – Balbeer Singh
Grandchildren: Raj Pal, Melvinder, Hanisha, Sonia, Kelvinder, Manpreet, Navinder, Praveen, Priya, Ginasimran, Ashvin, Priety
Great Grandchildren: Katrina, Kayra, Freya
FUNERAL: 25 July 2024 (Thursday)
2.30pm: Cortège leaves from No 1, Lorong 2, Taman Melati, 08000, Sungai Petani, Kedah
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sungai Pasir Crematorium, Sungai Petani
Path da Bhog: To be confirmed
Contact:
Ramesh (012 402 5755)
Indra (016 546 3566)
Our beloved Pita who was really loved by all.
He contributed tremendously to our community during his years of service to Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Petani and in the sports arena.
Forever with a smile on his face. We will miss you very much.
| Entry: 24 July 2024 | Source: Family
