Tara Singh Nand Singh, P.J.K (1931 – 2024), Sungai Petani, Kedah

TARA SINGH A/L NAND SINGH, P.J.K

(Sungai Petani, Kedah)

27.12.1931 – 24.7.2024

Wife: Late Satia Devi A/P Hukam Chand

Children / Spouses:

Ramesh Chand – Manjit Kaur

Indra Devi – Dharm Pal Singh

Ravinder Kumar – Kirpal Kaur

Vijay Devi – Ravinder Singh

Usha Devi – Balbeer Singh

Grandchildren: Raj Pal, Melvinder, Hanisha, Sonia, Kelvinder, Manpreet, Navinder, Praveen, Priya, Ginasimran, Ashvin, Priety

Great Grandchildren: Katrina, Kayra, Freya

FUNERAL: 25 July 2024 (Thursday)

2.30pm: Cortège leaves from No 1, Lorong 2, Taman Melati, 08000, Sungai Petani, Kedah

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sungai Pasir Crematorium, Sungai Petani

Path da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact:

Ramesh (012 402 5755)

Indra (016 546 3566)

Our beloved Pita who was really loved by all.

He contributed tremendously to our community during his years of service to Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Petani and in the sports arena.

Forever with a smile on his face. We will miss you very much.

| Entry: 24 July 2024 | Source: Family

