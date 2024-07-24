Subang gurdwara raising funds to renovate Langgar hall, kitchen

The essential areas of the gurdwara have been in dire need of repairs and upgrades for some time, a gurdwara official told Asia Samachar

Under renovation: The Langgar Hall at Gurdwara Sahib Subang, Selangor as at July 21, 2024 – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Gurdwara Sahib Subang (GSS) management committee is launching a fundraising campaign to renovate the langgar hall and rasoyi (kitchen) facilities, estimated to cost RM250,000.

The essential areas of the gurdwara have been in dire need of repairs and upgrades for some time, a gurdwara official told Asia Samachar.

After receiving RM109,000 from the government, the gurdwara is facing a shortfall of RM140,000 to complete the project.

The renovation plan addresses the following pressing issues:

Repairing leaking floors and damaged waterproofing Replacing damaged, mismatched, and floating tiles Installing non-slip flooring for safety Securing exposed gas piping Properly fixing gas burners and stoves Repositioning a dividing wall for better space utilization Upgrading the exhaust system Expanding the dishwashing area Improving the piping system to reduce water wastage Addressing recurring drainage blockage issues

These improvements are essential for maintaining a safe, hygienic, and efficient kitchen facility that serves our community daily.

How to Donate:

Cash or cheque: Contributions can be made to our administrator Kiranjeet, to the granthis, or to any committee member. A receipt will be issued for your donation. Bank transfer: You can transfer funds directly to our account:

Account Name: Gurdwara Sahib Subang (Persatuan Sikh Subang Selangor)

Bank: Maybank

Account Number: 512-222-639229

For more information or to discuss larger donations, please contact Amanjeet Singh at 019-3203854.

(Asia Samachar, x 2024)

