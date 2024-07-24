Rawang gurdwara renovation progress update

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The major renovation for the Gurdwara Sahib Rawang complex, a gurdwara in the state of Selangor, is progressing. The video, sent to Asia Samachar by the gurdwara, shows progress of the Langgar Complex works as at July 20, 2024. To donate, see details in photo. Click here.

