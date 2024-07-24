Gurmeet Singh Naranjan Singh (1958 – 2024)

In loving Memory of

GURMEET SINGH

3.2.1958 – 17.7.2024

Son of Late Sardar Naranjan Singh and Late Jagit Kaur

Your spirit lives in our memories. Those we love don’t go away, they walk besides us everyday. Your presence missed. Your memory treasured.

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 28 July 2024, from 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

(No. 15, Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur)

Guru Ka Langgar will be served

The family would like to thank friends & family for all your kindness and support rendered to us during our recent bereavement.

Contact:

Karamjit (012 – 335 0405)

Paramjit (012 – 723 1953)

| Entry: 24 July 2024 | Source: Family

