Sardar Rattan Singh Sohan Singh, Batu Gajah

SARDAR RATTAN SINGH S/O SOHAN SINGH

(Retired Punjabi Cook, Hospital Batu Gajah)

Husband of the Late Balwant Kaur d/o Choor Singh

Passed away peacefully on 15th July, 2024.

Leaving behind Children, Grandchildren, Brothers,

Sisters and a host of Relatives.

Sahej Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas

27th July, 2024 (Saturday) between 10.00 a.m. to 11.45 a.m.

Gurdwara Sahib Changkat, Batu Gajah, Perak

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar thereafter at the same place.

For further enquiries, kindly contact the residence at 05-3663508

| Entry: 23 July 2024 | Source: Family

