Davinder Kaur Gurbachan Singh (1933 – 2024)

In loving memory of
DAVINDER KAUR D/O GURBACHAN SINGH
28 May 1933 – 22 July 2024
Wife of the late Akhbal Singh Parmar
She leaves behind
Children & Spouses
Manjeet Singh Parmar | Late Sabrina Yaacob
Daljit Singh Parmar | Adeline Chung
Late Jasbir Singh Parmar | Barbara Parmar
Surinder Deal | Late John Z. Deal
Amerik Singh Parmar | Jagjit Kaur A/P Harnek Singh
Grandchildren
Kevin Arjan Parmar, Kenneth Jasbir Parmar, Sarah Parmar, Jonathan Z. N. Deal, Esminda K. Parmar, Anna N. Deal, Jefri Parmar, Danisha Parmar, Dyana Parmar, Mikhale Singh Parmar & Jazlynn Kaur Parmar
Great Grandchild
Ayden Jasbir Parmar
FUNERAL: 23rd July 2024 (Tuesday)
11am onwards: Last respect at No. 31, Jalan 18b, Taman Aman Sari, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.
1.30pm: Cortege leaves residence
2pm: Saaskar (cremation) at Nirvana Crematorium Seksyen 21, Shah Alam.
Path Da Bhog: TBC
Contact details:
Jagjit (Anna): 0122207863
Sarah Parmar: 016-653 9203
| Entry: 22 July 2024 | Source: Family
