Davinder Kaur Gurbachan Singh (1933 – 2024)

In loving memory of

DAVINDER KAUR D/O GURBACHAN SINGH

28 May 1933 – 22 July 2024

Wife of the late Akhbal Singh Parmar

She leaves behind

Children & Spouses

Manjeet Singh Parmar | Late Sabrina Yaacob

Daljit Singh Parmar | Adeline Chung

Late Jasbir Singh Parmar | Barbara Parmar

Surinder Deal | Late John Z. Deal

Amerik Singh Parmar | Jagjit Kaur A/P Harnek Singh

Grandchildren

Kevin Arjan Parmar, Kenneth Jasbir Parmar, Sarah Parmar, Jonathan Z. N. Deal, Esminda K. Parmar, Anna N. Deal, Jefri Parmar, Danisha Parmar, Dyana Parmar, Mikhale Singh Parmar & Jazlynn Kaur Parmar

Great Grandchild

Ayden Jasbir Parmar

FUNERAL: 23rd July 2024 (Tuesday)

11am onwards: Last respect at No. 31, Jalan 18b, Taman Aman Sari, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.

1.30pm: Cortege leaves residence

2pm: Saaskar (cremation) at Nirvana Crematorium Seksyen 21, Shah Alam.

Path Da Bhog: TBC

Contact details:

Jagjit (Anna): 0122207863

Sarah Parmar: 016-653 9203

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 22 July 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here