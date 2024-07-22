Resplendent! Sikh minister and wife at installation of King of Malaysia

Gobind Singh Deo and wife Sangeeta Kaur Sidhu at 17th King of Malaysia’s installation on July 20, 2024 – Photo: Jabatan Penerangan Malaysia

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gobind Singh Deo was one of the federal ministers present at the installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20. The digital minister donned a turban, something he does from time to time when there are major national functions. He was accompanied by his wife Sangeeta Kaur Sidhu.

Installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20, 2024

