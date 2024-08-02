First Year Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Setwan Singh (1966 – 2023), Klang

First Year Mithi Yaad

LATE SARDAR SETWAN SINGH S/O LATE BESANT SINGH RANDHAWA

(Village: Thunda, Districts Amritsar)

Taman Sentosa, Klang | 26.7.1966 – 3.9.2023 | Age: 57

Setwan was a humble, kind, and simple man. He was a loving husband,

a dedicated and caring father to his children, and a pillar of strength.

It’s been a year since you left us, but your love and legacy continue to guide us every day. Your memory will remain with us forever; we miss you deeply.

Parents: Late Besant Singh & Late Juginder Kaur

Wife: Sardarni Pal Kaur (Rani) d/o Late Naranjan Singh / Late Mohinder Kaur

Children:

Daughter: Malvinder Kaur & Spouse: Harmeet Singh

Son: Anildeep Singh

Deeply missed by wife, childrens, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, all the relatives, and friends.

11 August 2024

Asa di Vaar: 6 am to 8 am

Sehaj Path da Bhog: 10 am to 12 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Malvinder: 016-4474637

Anildeep: 011-26252733

