First Year Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Setwan Singh (1966 – 2023), Klang

First Year Mithi Yaad
LATE SARDAR SETWAN SINGH S/O LATE BESANT SINGH RANDHAWA
(Village: Thunda, Districts Amritsar)
Taman Sentosa, Klang | 26.7.1966 – 3.9.2023 | Age: 57
Setwan was a humble, kind, and simple man. He was a loving husband,
a dedicated and caring father to his children, and a pillar of strength.
It’s been a year since you left us, but your love and legacy continue to guide us every day. Your memory will remain with us forever; we miss you deeply.
Parents: Late Besant Singh & Late Juginder Kaur
Wife: Sardarni Pal Kaur (Rani) d/o Late Naranjan Singh / Late Mohinder Kaur
Children:
Daughter: Malvinder Kaur & Spouse: Harmeet Singh
Son: Anildeep Singh
Deeply missed by wife, childrens, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, all the relatives, and friends.
11 August 2024
Asa di Vaar: 6 am to 8 am
Sehaj Path da Bhog: 10 am to 12 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Malvinder: 016-4474637
Anildeep: 011-26252733
| Entry: 26 July 2024 | Source: Family
