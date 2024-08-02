Dato’ Harpal Singh Grewal (1950 – 2025), Bukit Gasing

“O Fareed, the crane perches on the river bank, playing joyfully. While it is playing, a hawk suddenly pounces upon it. When the Hawk of God attacks, playful sport is forgotten. God does what is not expected or even not foreseen.” (Sri Guru Granth Sahib, 1383)

DATO’ HARPAL SINGH GREWAL

(9.10.1950 – 2.8.2024)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dato’ Harpal Singh Grewal on August 2, 2024.

A loving husband, devoted father, and cherished grandfather.

Dato’ Harpal leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and kindness.

Leaving behind his family who brought immense joy to his life

Beloved Wife and Soulmate: Datin Harwinder Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Jesrina Kaur Grewal / Shailender Bhar

Ivanpal Singh Grewal / Natasha Lee Ying Jing

Karina Kaur Grewal / Terence Conrad

Grandchildren:

Anaayah Bhar, Shayaan Singh Bhar & Arshaan Singh Bhar

Aaliyah Kaur Grewal

Riaan Singh Conrad & Alania Kaur Conrad

And a host of relatives and friends who mourn his loss

FUNERAL

Funeral will be held at 11.00am at Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam) on Sunday, 4th August 2024.

Cortege will leave residence 61, Jalan Tanjong (5/4), Bukit Gasing, 46000 Petaling Jaya at 10am

Last respects at residence (61 Jalan Tanjong (5/4), Bukit Gasing, 46000 Petaling Jaya) on Friday 2nd August 2024 (4.00pm to 8.00pm), Saturday 3rd August (10.00am to 8.00pm)

For any enquiries kindly call:

lvanpal (012 – 377 9009)

Shailender (012 – 403 8008)

Terence (016 – 322 8447)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram; Updated: Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

