Panjab beekeepers stung by fall in honey prices – Report

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

Beekeepers in Panjab have been stung by a sharp fall in prices of honey, with some of them claiming that they had been forced to sell their produce for Rs 150 per kg.

One of the reasons behind this dip is adulteration done by traders to compete in the market, reports Tribune News Service.

The beekeepers have urged senior officials to come to their rescue and check malpractices, which they claim had paralysed the functioning of small apiary units.

“Having heard woes of beekeepers registered with the Madhu Kranti Bee Farmers’ Welfare Society, I met the Food Minister (Pralhad Joshi) and requested him to impress upon the authorities concerned to check the supply of adulterated honey, which is being sold in the market at lower prices,” the report quoted Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai.

“Some beekeepers showed their inability to continue with the profession. They said no steps are being taken to check unhealthy competition and adulteration,” said the MP.

He said that while the actual production of natural honey was around 50,000 tonnes in India, the authorities had showed double produce, attributing the gap to circulation of spurious honey containing high amount of corn and other syrups.

