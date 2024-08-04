Mata Harbans Kaur Dhaliwal (Banso) (1936 – 2024), Klang

MATA HARBANS KAUR DHALIWAL D/O KERNAIL SINGH (Banso)
15.09.1936– 04.08.2024
W/O LATE MUTIARIAH SINGH CHEEMA A/L LALL SINGH (Lee Oil Mills Klang)
Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2024 leaving behind:
Children | Spouse
Sarjit Kaur Cheema | Harcharan Singh Chahil
Bruvan Kaur Cheema(Shindy) | Late Kashmir Singh Chahal
Rajindar Kaur Cheema | Kulwant Singh Hundal
Naranjan Singh Cheema | Pal Kaur Dhaliwal
Sukhdev Singh Cheema | Jasveer Kaur
Avtar Singh Cheema | Babita Kaur
Grandchildren | Spouse
Satvinder Kaur Hundal | Kuldeep Singh Malhi
Keshvinder Singh Hundal
Karamjeet Singh Cheema
Gurvinder Singh Hundal
Sanjeet Singh Cheema
Dr Parveen Kaur Chahil
Dr Tasha Tabitha Kaur Cheema
Serena Kaur Chahal
Hans Avrit Singh Cheema
Harveer Kaur Cheema
And
Greatgrandchild
Dhiya Kaur Malhi
Nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.
Last respect: 4 August 2024 (Sunday) at residence at No 62, Jalan Alor Setar, Klang, Selangor
Cortege leaves residence on 5 August (Monday) at 12:30pm
Saskaar/Cremation: 2pm, 5 August 2024 (Monday) at Bliss Gardens, Lot 85693, Jalan Setia Makmur U14/49, Section 14, Shah Alam, Selangor
Contact:
Avtar Singh 012 – 210 0034
Kesh 017 – 233 8865
Govin 012 – 203 8761
Maa, the one with the biggest smile, the sassiest response, the biggest heart, the warmest hugs and her unwavering support that was a constant source of strength. We will forever cherish the moments we shared and strive to honour her by living with the same grace and compassion she showed every day.
We love you, Maa ????
| Entry: 4 Aug 2024 | Source: Family
