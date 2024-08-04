Mata Harbans Kaur Dhaliwal (Banso) (1936 – 2024), Klang

MATA HARBANS KAUR DHALIWAL D/O KERNAIL SINGH (Banso)

15.09.1936– 04.08.2024

W/O LATE MUTIARIAH SINGH CHEEMA A/L LALL SINGH (Lee Oil Mills Klang)

Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2024 leaving behind:

Children | Spouse

Sarjit Kaur Cheema | Harcharan Singh Chahil

Bruvan Kaur Cheema(Shindy) | Late Kashmir Singh Chahal

Rajindar Kaur Cheema | Kulwant Singh Hundal

Naranjan Singh Cheema | Pal Kaur Dhaliwal

Sukhdev Singh Cheema | Jasveer Kaur

Avtar Singh Cheema | Babita Kaur

Grandchildren | Spouse

Satvinder Kaur Hundal | Kuldeep Singh Malhi

Keshvinder Singh Hundal

Karamjeet Singh Cheema

Gurvinder Singh Hundal

Sanjeet Singh Cheema

Dr Parveen Kaur Chahil

Dr Tasha Tabitha Kaur Cheema

Serena Kaur Chahal

Hans Avrit Singh Cheema

Harveer Kaur Cheema

And

Greatgrandchild

Dhiya Kaur Malhi

Nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.

Last respect: 4 August 2024 (Sunday) at residence at No 62, Jalan Alor Setar, Klang, Selangor

Cortege leaves residence on 5 August (Monday) at 12:30pm

Saskaar/Cremation: 2pm, 5 August 2024 (Monday) at Bliss Gardens, Lot 85693, Jalan Setia Makmur U14/49, Section 14, Shah Alam, Selangor

Contact:

Avtar Singh 012 – 210 0034

Kesh 017 – 233 8865

Govin 012 – 203 8761

Maa, the one with the biggest smile, the sassiest response, the biggest heart, the warmest hugs and her unwavering support that was a constant source of strength. We will forever cherish the moments we shared and strive to honour her by living with the same grace and compassion she showed every day.

We love you, Maa ????

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 4 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here