With 1.4b people, why India performing poorly in the Olympics

India, with its population of approximately 1.4 billion, has long been a paradox in the realm of sports, particularly at the Olympic Games. Despite its vast human resources, the country languishes in 44th place in the medal standings, behind nations with significantly smaller populations such as Fiji and Mongolia. The question arises: why does India perform so poorly in sports? The answer lies in a complex interplay of corruption, cultural factors, and systemic issues.

One of the most glaring issues is the corruption that permeates the selection process of athletes. Nepotism and favoritism often take precedence over merit, leading to the exclusion of genuinely talented athletes. Sports authorities in India have been repeatedly accused of selecting players based on connections rather than capabilities. This systemic corruption undermines the morale of potential athletes and discourages them from pursuing sports seriously.

For instance, numerous reports and testimonies have highlighted instances where athletes have had to pay bribes to be selected for state and national teams. This corrupt practice not only filters out talented but financially disadvantaged athletes, but also tarnishes the integrity of the selection process. Consequently, many potential sports stars either remain undiscovered or lose motivation to compete at higher levels.

Cultural and traditional factors also play a significant role in India’s underperformance in sports. Historically, India has placed a greater emphasis on academics and conventional career paths over sports. Parents and educational institutions often prioritize academic excellence, viewing sports as a recreational activity rather than a viable career option. This societal mindset discourages young talent from investing the time and effort required to excel in sports.

Moreover, traditional Indian values often impose restrictions, especially on women, limiting their participation in sports. Gender biases and societal expectations can deter female athletes from pursuing sports seriously. Although there have been trailblazers like P.T. Usha, Mary Kom, and P.V. Sindhu who have broken these barriers, the overall participation of women in sports remains low due to cultural constraints.

Inadequate infrastructure and insufficient funding further exacerbate India’s sporting woes. Many aspiring athletes lack access to proper training facilities, coaching, and equipment. Sports infrastructure in rural areas, where a significant portion of the population resides, is particularly underdeveloped. Without the necessary resources, even the most talented individuals cannot train to their full potential.

Furthermore, government and private sector investment in sports is relatively low compared to other nations. Countries that excel in the Olympics, such as the United States and China, invest heavily in sports development from a young age. In contrast, Indian athletes often have to rely on limited state funding and sporadic private sponsorships, which are not enough to sustain a robust sports ecosystem.

Whereas in the past India would blame poverty for its lack of participation in international sports, this is no longer a viable excuse. India is forecasted to achieve a US$4 trillion economy by the end of next year, surpassing Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, so the money is there. It’s worth noting that as of today, compared to India’s paltry 3 bronze medals, Japan, with a population that is one-tenth of India’s, sits in 5th place with 8 Golds, 3 Silver, and 5 Bronze medals.

So what is to be done?

Clearly, money counts, and increasing investment in sports infrastructure and providing adequate funding for training programs is crucial. Developing sports facilities in rural areas and offering financial support to athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds can help nurture talent from all corners of the country.

There is a need to remove barriers to participation for women. Implementing policies that encourage and support female athletes can help bridge the gender gap in sports and inspire a whole new generation of women and girls as more successful women become role models. Given the epidemic of violence against women in India, creating safe and inclusive environments for women to train and compete is essential.

India’s struggle in the sporting arena, particularly at the Olympic Games, is a result of deep-seated corruption, cultural attitudes, and systemic deficiencies. Addressing these issues requires concerted efforts from the government, sports authorities, and society at large. With the right reforms and investments, India has the potential to emerge as a formidable force in global sports, unlocking the latent talent of its vast population.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

