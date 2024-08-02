Chan Kaur Banta Singh (1945 – 2024), Kepong Baru

CHAN KAUR D/O BANTA SINGH

(Kepong Baru)

27.3.1945 – 31.7.2024

Husband: Late Dorsan Singh Dakoha S/O Late Bur Singh

Children / Spouse:

1) Baljander Singh / Balwinder Kaur

2) Sulvender Kaur / Jagit Singh

3) Permjit Kaur / Amarjit Singh

5) Late Sunder Singh/ Sandeep Kaur

4) Late Sukhvinder Singh

6) Jagjeevan Kaur

7) Pavanjit Kaur

8) Talweender Kaur/Raj Singh

Grandchildren:

Jaagjiinder, Jaagpreet, Sarveen, Jasrin, Narin, Nisha, Sunil, Suman, Maninder, Sharan, Parveen, Jasmine, Farrah, Ronit, Sameer.

PATH DA BHOG:

11 August 2024 (Sunday), from 5.00 PM to 7.30 PM

Gudwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Baljander Singh 012 – 705 3095

Jagit Singh 012 – 374 4715

Jaagjinder 017- 243 8655

“There are no goodbyes from us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts and soul.”

She leaves behind her beloved family, relatives, friends and etc.

| Entry: 1 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

