Port Dickson gurdwara phase 2 renovation to start in Oct 2024

Front view of GS Port Dickson in a 2022 photograph. Inset: Post rennovation, south elevation

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The second phase of the renovation of the Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson building will likely commence in October 2024, with the first phase now 70% completed.

The gurdwara team is targeting for full completion by early 2025, according to a note sent to Asia Samachar.

The gurdwara on the beach front in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan, serving 30-odd Sikh families living in the area, was in need of long overdue renovation. The last significant renovation took place some five decades ago.

In phase two, they will work to construct rooms for Punjabi school, install a lift for the Sanggat, arrival area and the main staircase to access the Darbar Sahib.

The team is appealing for donations.

