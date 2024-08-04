Karamjit Singh Sandhu (1954-2024), Ex-Director of Pfizer

KARAMJIT SINGH SANDHU A/L LATE MR GURDIAL SINGH

(EX-DIRECTOR, PFIZER)

1954-2024

Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2024 leaving behind:

Wife: Persen Kaur D/O Late Mr Pooran Singh (Bhattal) Klang

Children / Spouse

Dr Harvinder Singh / Malinder Kaur

Dr Izreender Kaur / Vikram Singh

Grandchild

Carwyn Taihal Singh

FUNERAL: 5 August 2024 (Monday)

Last respect at 20, Jalan Plumbum 7/103, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor

3pm: Cortege leaves residence

4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Simpang Lima, Klang

PATH DA BHOG: 18 August 2024 (Sunday)

From 10am to 12pm

Gudhwara Sahib Klang

Contact Details:

Malin (016 563 3488)

Harry (016 665 8284)

Ina (017 881 0711)

A loving husband, father and a wonderful grandfather. Your guiding hand will forever remain with us. We will cherish your love and memories forever.

| Entry: 4 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

