Karamjit Singh Sandhu (1954-2024), Ex-Director of Pfizer

KARAMJIT SINGH SANDHU A/L LATE MR GURDIAL SINGH
(EX-DIRECTOR, PFIZER)
1954-2024
Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2024 leaving behind:
Wife: Persen Kaur D/O Late Mr Pooran Singh (Bhattal) Klang
Children / Spouse
Dr Harvinder Singh / Malinder Kaur
Dr Izreender Kaur / Vikram Singh
Grandchild
Carwyn Taihal Singh
FUNERAL: 5 August 2024 (Monday)
Last respect at 20, Jalan Plumbum 7/103, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor
3pm: Cortege leaves residence
4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Simpang Lima, Klang
PATH DA BHOG: 18 August 2024 (Sunday)
From 10am to 12pm
Gudhwara Sahib Klang
Contact Details:
Malin (016 563 3488)
Harry (016 665 8284)
Ina (017 881 0711)
A loving husband, father and a wonderful grandfather. Your guiding hand will forever remain with us. We will cherish your love and memories forever.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 4 Aug 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here