Olympics 2024: 10-men India beats Britain to enter semi-finals

India beats Britain to enter semi-finals of Paris Olympics 2024 – Photo: Hockey India

By Asia Samachar | India |

India hockey team has made its way into the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics after a thrilling match against Britain, braving the last 40 minutes of the game with one man down. India won their quarter-final match via penalty shoot-out thanks to PR Sreejesh’s heroics in the shootout.

India saw an uphill task when Amit Rohidas received a red card. However, they managed to seize the moment with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring from the penalty corner – his seventh goal at Paris 2024 – to lead 1-0. But Britain scored with half-time in sight to level at 1-1, with the score staying there till the end of the 60-minute game.

Earlier, India had stunned Australia 3-2 to record their first win over the Aussie side in the Olympic Games in 52 years. India had last defeated nemesis Australia way back in the 1972 Munich Olympics before the playing surface shifted to astro-turf.

RELATED STORY:

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here