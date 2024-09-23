First Mithi Yaad: Joginder Singh (1934-2023), Registrar (Rtd), Sessions Court, Jalan Duta, KL; Ex-Commissioner for Oaths

First Mithi Yaad

In Loving Memory of

LATE JOGINDER SINGH S/O KAPUR SINGH

(1934-2023)

Registrar (Rtd), Sessions Court, Jalan Duta, KL

Ex-Commissioner for Oaths

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones:

Wife: Madam Mukhtiar Kaur d/o Garib Singh

Daughters / Sons-in-law

Jagdev Kaur (Canada) / Jeswant Singh (Canada)

Hardev Kaur (Sheila) / Gurcharan Singh (Guru)

Sukhdev Kaur (Nikki) / Sukdev Singh (Dev)

Manjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

Amarjit Kaur / Vijay Thangavelu (Jay)

Harvinder Kaur / Rejini Shan (Reji)

Grandchildren, great grandchildren and relatives

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on Sunday, 29 September 2024 from 10 am to 12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar

As we come together for Papa’s one-year Barsi, we honor his legacy of love, strength,

and compassion. His presence is still deeply felt, and through this gathering, we

celebrate the lasting impact he made on our lives, keeping his spirit alive in our hearts

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family

Gurcharan Singh (Guru) 019-2644556 | Ranjit Singh 012-2811042

| Entry: 23 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

