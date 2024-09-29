Arvinder Singh (1989 – 2024), Batu Pahat, Johor

ARVINDER SINGH S/O SARJIT SINGH

12.11.1989 – 13.9.2024

With Waheguru’s grace, we humbly ask you to join us for the Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas for our beloved Arvinder Singh s/o Sarjit Singh, who passed away on 13 September 2024.

Wife: Nimret Kaur Sandhu A/P Harcharan Singh

Children: Harnoor Kaur Sidhu

PATH DA BHOG AND ANTIM ARDAS

Saturday, 28 September 2024

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat, Johor

For inquiries:

Harvir Singh: 018 – 206 6775

Harjit Singh: 016 – 390 1313

Amargit Singh: 012 – 336 0555

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 Sept 2024; Updated: 25 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here