Dashminder Singh @ Bobby (1978 – 2024), Taman Mawar Puchong

DASHMINDER SINGH @ BOBBY

25.2.1978 – 29.9.2024

To the strongest father and husband,

Anywhere you went, the place brightens up

Anything you say, brought a smile to our faces

Anything you did, made us feel like we had the best father in the world

You are always in our hearts❤️

Parents: Bhajan Singh & Randeep Kaur @ Pream Kaur

Wife: Gurpreet Kaur

Children: Jasreen Kaur, Dashreena Kaur, Raajkaran Singh

FUNERAL: 30 Sept 2024 (Monday)

11:45am: Cortege leaving home at No 50, Jalan TK5/25, Taman Mawar Puchong, Selangor

1pm: Saskar (Cremation) at MBPJ Kampung Tunku Crematorium, Petaling Jaya

Contact details :

0111 282 5566 Roy (brother)

017 248 1337 Anilroy (brother)

| Entry: 29 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

