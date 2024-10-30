Sardar Gian Singh Bhullar (1945 – 2024), Ipoh, Perak

SARDAR GIAN SINGH BHULLAR S/O LATE SARDAR SUBA SINGH BHULLAR (BABA BAKALA)

6.2.1945 — 30.10.2024

Husband of Late Sardarni Jalwant Kaur

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sardar Gian Singh Bhullar S/O Late Sardar Suba Singh Bhullar on Wednesday, 30th October 2024

He leaves behind his beloved children;

Sons: Ravinder Singh (Kaka), Harbendhar Singh (Gidu), Late Surjan Singh (Sita), Harpal Singh (Khelo), Charan Singh (Kuki) and Shamsher Singh (Rama)

Daughters: Tarwinder Kaur, Garmith Kaur, Amar Kaur, Jaswant Kaur and Kashmir Kaur

He will also be deeply missed by:

Daughters in Law, Sons in Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends

Cortege leaves residence No. 17, Lebuh Wing Onn 2, Taman Wing Onn, 30010 Ipoh, Perak on Thursday, 31st October 2024 at 3.00pm to Sikh Crematorium Ipoh, Perak (beside Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh)

For further details, please contact:

Harbendhar Singh (Gidu) 016 568 4710

Harpal Singh (Khelo) 016 565 7246

Charan Singh (Kuki) 016 501 2206

Shamsher Singh (Rama) 016 595 3879

| Entry: 30 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

